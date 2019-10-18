Friday Weatherline

We’re still waiting for first freeze of fall
Parts of western Virginia saw their first freeze of fall earlier this week. Lows dipped below 32 degrees in some higher elevations on Tuesday. The western Piedmont could hit mid- to upper 30s today and Saturday, but our first freeze isn’t in the forecast yet.
