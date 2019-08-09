Tropical storms not likely to form soon
The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is now about one month away, but weather patterns are suppressing any activity for now. Storms are unlikely to form over the next week. The next names on the list are Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand and Gabrielle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.