Friday Weatherline

Today’s temp could break records
Today could be Richmond’s first 75-degree day of 2020. Though it’s been a mild year so far, we haven’t risen past the lower 70s. We first see a 75 around March 4, on average, but it came in February during the past three years. In 2013, it held until April 8.
