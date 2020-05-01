Friday Weatherline

A record rainfall, with perspective
Thursday’s downpour made Richmond break the daily precipitation record before noon. But statistically, it was very low-hanging fruit. Previously, our wettest April 30 had been in 1895 at just 0.93 inches. Now, only eight of 366 dates have records below 1 inch.
