Friday Weatherline

Tropical storm direct strikes rare for Va.
Tropical systems rarely make a direct landfall on Virginia’s coast. Five tropical storms did so in the past century: Danielle (1992), Dean (1983), Bret (1981), Doria (1967) and an unnamed 1943 storm. All hurricanes that affected us hit North Carolina first.
