Facts about Virginia’s July rainfall records

Here are Virginia’s rainfall records for July. Wettest day at any site: 8.8 inches in Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) on July 17, 1945. Highest monthly total: 19.21 inches at Warsaw (Richmond County) in 1945. Wettest July statewide: 1945. Driest: 1930.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription