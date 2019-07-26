Facts about Virginia’s July rainfall records
Here are Virginia’s rainfall records for July. Wettest day at any site: 8.8 inches in Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) on July 17, 1945. Highest monthly total: 19.21 inches at Warsaw (Richmond County) in 1945. Wettest July statewide: 1945. Driest: 1930.
