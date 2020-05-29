Friday Weatherline

Bertha’s remnants spawn minor tornado
Bertha’s rainbands briefly spawned a minor tornado north of Norlina, N.C., on Wednesday evening, but it stopped short of Virginia. A funnel was sighted from Lake Gaston and a warning was in effect for Mecklenburg County, but the National Weather Service had no damage reports there.
