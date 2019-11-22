Friday Weatherline

6% of Virginia still in moderate drought
This week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show a narrow zone of moderate drought between Richmond and South Hill. Only 6% of the state is affected, unchanged from the past two weeks. The outlook favors total drought removal over the winter.
