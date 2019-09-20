Friday Weatherline

Seasonable fall feeling will be temporary
If Richmond’s low dips to the lower 50s this morning, it will be our coolest weather since a low of 52 on June 4 — 108 days ago. This seasonable fall feeling won’t last long: Expect warmer lows in the 60s and highs near 90 again by early next week.
