Friday Weatherline

Earth’s orbit reaches aphelion
The Earth will be 3.4% farther away from the Sun on July 4 than it was on Jan. 5, due to the elliptical shape of our orbit. This annual far point is called aphelion. It means little for our current hot weather, as the planet’s tilted axis drives our seasons.
