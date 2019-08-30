Driest month since February 2018 is likely

If we avoid rain the next few days, as expected, this month will be the driest at Richmond International Airport since February 2018. This month’s total of 2.29 inches was just 49% of normal (4.66 inches), but far from the driest August on record (0.45 inches in 1896).

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

