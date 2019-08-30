Driest month since February 2018 is likely
If we avoid rain the next few days, as expected, this month will be the driest at Richmond International Airport since February 2018. This month’s total of 2.29 inches was just 49% of normal (4.66 inches), but far from the driest August on record (0.45 inches in 1896).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.