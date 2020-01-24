Friday Weatherline

Snowfall lagging this season
Richmond’s snow season is halfway over. So far, our 1-inch sum lags both the season-to-date average (5.1) and 2018-19 (13). Of the past 122 seasons, 33 saw 1 inch or less by Jan. 24. Of the 33, only seven rallied in the latter half to end up snowier than normal.
