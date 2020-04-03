Friday Weatherline

Venus can be seen in Pleiades cluster
In tonight’s western sky, the prominent planet Venus will be located in the famed Pleiades star cluster until they set about 11:30 p.m. Such placement comes around every eight years. It’s better enjoyed with binoculars or telescopes, but can be seen without.
