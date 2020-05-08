Friday Weatherline

April’s rainfall ranks 6th all-time
Last month was Virginia’s wettest April since 1987. Based on statewide amounts, it ranked sixth-highest of the past 126 years. The state’s year-to-date precipitation is still running well above normal, with the greatest surplus across the far southwest region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.