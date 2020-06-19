Friday Weatherline

May in Va. was 12th-coolest in 126 years
May averaged to 60.3 degrees across Virginia, which tied for the 12th-coolest May of the past 126 years and the lowest since 2005. Our region was an exception. Globally, last month tied 2016 as the hottest May of the industrial era. Virginia’s hottest May was in 2018.
