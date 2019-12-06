Friday Weatherline

It’s rained on Christmas parade six times
Since the rainy debut of Richmond’s Christmas parade in 1985, only five other years brought wet weather. The warmest parades were in 1998 and 2001 with upper 60s, while 2002 was the coldest with low 30s and snow on the ground. In 1992, winds gusted to 35 mph.
