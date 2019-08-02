Disturbance could develop into storm
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance between Africa and the Caribbean. It’s favored to organize as it moves west over the next five days, but its survival past that is doubtful. In the Pacific, Hawaii will likely dodge two tropical storms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.