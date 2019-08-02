Disturbance could develop into storm

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance between Africa and the Caribbean. It’s favored to organize as it moves west over the next five days, but its survival past that is doubtful. In the Pacific, Hawaii will likely dodge two tropical storms.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

