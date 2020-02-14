Friday Weatherline

Live video available of rocket launch
The Antares rocket launch from Wallops Island originally planned for last Sunday is rescheduled for this afternoon at 3:43 p.m. If all goes to plan, the Eastern Shore will enjoy the best view of this daytime launch, but NASA will also host live video online.
