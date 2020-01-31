Friday Weatherline

Next week to bring 60-degree days
February will get off to a mild start for Richmond. There are no signs of snow for the first week of the month (but beyond then, it’s still winter). From Monday to Wednesday, temperatures will trend nearly 20 degrees above normal, with lows above 40 and highs above 60.
