Thursday’s high ties day’s 1900 record
Richmond’s high of 98 degrees on Thursday tied the daily record high first set on Sept. 12, 1900. It was Richmond’s hottest September day since a high of 101 on Sept. 2, 2014. Clouds and a cold front will bring a sharp but brief drop into the 70s for Friday.
