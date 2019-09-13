Thursday’s high ties day’s 1900 record

Richmond’s high of 98 degrees on Thursday tied the daily record high first set on Sept. 12, 1900. It was Richmond’s hottest September day since a high of 101 on Sept. 2, 2014. Clouds and a cold front will bring a sharp but brief drop into the 70s for Friday.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

