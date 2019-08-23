Severe weather streak continues
Thursday was the fourth straight day with scattered reports of severe weather around metro Richmond. Today could also bring some afternoon downpours with gusty winds, but the storm threat will be much lower over the weekend once cooler, drier air arrives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.