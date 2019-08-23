Severe weather streak continues

Thursday was the fourth straight day with scattered reports of severe weather around metro Richmond. Today could also bring some afternoon downpours with gusty winds, but the storm threat will be much lower over the weekend once cooler, drier air arrives.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription