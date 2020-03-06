Friday Weatherline

Snow season drawing to a close in Va.
Virginia’s snow season is winding down from east to west. On average, mid-February brings the last snow in Tidewater, but it can come as late as mid-April. In the highest elevations, the final snow often occurs in early April but can rarely lag into early May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.