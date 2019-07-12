For Southeast, 27 hurricanes since 1851

Since 1851, 27 hurricanes made landfall in the Southeastern U.S. during the month of July. Most of those hit the Gulf Coast, including three of Category 3 strength. North Carolina saw four July strikes, most recently with 1996’s Bertha and 2014’s Arthur.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

