For Southeast, 27 hurricanes since 1851
Since 1851, 27 hurricanes made landfall in the Southeastern U.S. during the month of July. Most of those hit the Gulf Coast, including three of Category 3 strength. North Carolina saw four July strikes, most recently with 1996’s Bertha and 2014’s Arthur.
