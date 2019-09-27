Friday Weatherline

Rain ends dry streak in Richmond
Thursday evening’s showers amounted to just a few hundredths of an inch across metro Richmond, but it broke a two-week dry streak. It won’t be enough to turn back the new drought. The high of 95 degrees was just shy of the Sept. 26 record of 96 from 1930.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.