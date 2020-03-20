Friday Weatherline

Prepare for a high in the mid-80s
Richmond is expected to warm from the mid-60s Friday morning to a high in the mid-80s, which would be our hottest day since October and rival daily records. Those records for March 20 are 85 degrees for the high, set in 1948, and 66 for the warmest low, set in 1945.
