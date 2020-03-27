Friday Weatherline

March will be one of Richmond’s warmest
Based on the balmy days so far — and those remaining — this March is on track to be one of Richmond’s warmest. The monthly mean will likely exceed 54 degrees and rank in the top five since 1897. But we won’t pass 1945’s record (58.5) or runner-up 2012 (58.3).
