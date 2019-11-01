Friday Weatherline

Storms result in several tornado warnings
Severe storms left scattered wind damage across the mountains and Piedmont of Virginia on Thursday. Several tornado warnings were issued between Louisa and South Hill, but there were no confirmed sightings as of 10 p.m. Look for updates on Richmond.com.
