Friday Weatherline

In 1955, Hurricane Alice struck in January
A rare midwinter hurricane named Alice left damage in the Leeward Islands on Jan. 2-3, 1955. It formed on Dec. 30, 1954, and became the only Atlantic hurricane on record to exist in two calendar years. The most recent January hurricane was Alex in 2016.
