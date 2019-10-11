Friday Weatherline

1979 snowstorm crushed trees, cut power
Our front page read “Snow Snarls North, West” on Oct. 11, 1979. The day before, the state was surprised with its biggest-ever October snowstorm. Up to 17 inches hit the Blue Ridge, crushed trees and cut power to 200,000 homes. Richmond saw a rain/flake mix.
