Friday Weatherline

Measurable May snow a rare sight
Last Saturday’s cold came with a hint of snow in Virginia’s highlands. Accumulating May snow is quite rare, and most sightings were above 2,000 feet. The last significant May snow in western Virginia was in 1989. Monterey saw the most, with 6 inches on May 15, 1895.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.