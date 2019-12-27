Friday Weatherline

Dec. had only 46 degrees of variability
This December brought a fairly narrow range of temperatures to Richmond. Only 46 degrees separated the extremes: a high of 68 on Dec. 10 and low of 22 on Dec. 19. There’s usually about 55 degrees of variability during the month, and sometimes 70-degree swings.
