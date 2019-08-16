Storms cause damage, outages across region

Severe thunderstorms on Thursday left a trail of downed trees and power outages across the counties of Cumberland, Powhatan, Chesterfield, Prince George and Charles City. The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office also relayed two reports of homes hit by lightning in Chesterfield and Henrico County.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription