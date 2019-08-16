Storms cause damage, outages across region
Severe thunderstorms on Thursday left a trail of downed trees and power outages across the counties of Cumberland, Powhatan, Chesterfield, Prince George and Charles City. The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office also relayed two reports of homes hit by lightning in Chesterfield and Henrico County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.