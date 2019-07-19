Daily high temps climb toward record
We’ll be a few degrees short of Richmond’s daily record highs this weekend (103 is the bar for July 20, and 104 for July 21), but predicted lows of 79 would be the warmest for those dates. If the heat index hits 110, it would be the highest level since 2012.
