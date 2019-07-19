Daily high temps climb toward record

We’ll be a few degrees short of Richmond’s daily record highs this weekend (103 is the bar for July 20, and 104 for July 21), but predicted lows of 79 would be the warmest for those dates. If the heat index hits 110, it would be the highest level since 2012.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

