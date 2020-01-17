Friday Weatherline

Winter weather watch in parts of Virginia
Areas northwest of metro Richmond could see a brief, light wintry mix on Saturday morning as moisture runs into a cold, dry air mass. In the mountains, sleet and freezing rain might cause some trouble spots before switching to rain, but amounts will be minor.
