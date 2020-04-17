You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL,
EASTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA.

* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

&&

Friday Weatherline

  • 0

April 17’s record snowfall: zero

April 17 is the first day of the year with a record snowfall of zero in Richmond — not even a trace. Snowflakes or sleet have made at least one appearance on every date from November 17 to April 16 throughout the past 123 years of Richmond’s weather history.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

April 17’s record snowfall: zero

April 17 is the first day of the year with a record snowfall of zero in Richmond — not even a trace. Snowflakes or sleet have made at least one appearance on every date from November 17 to April 16 throughout the past 123 years of Richmond’s weather history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News