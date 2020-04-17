Friday Weatherline

April 17’s record snowfall: zero
April 17 is the first day of the year with a record snowfall of zero in Richmond — not even a trace. Snowflakes or sleet have made at least one appearance on every date from November 17 to April 16 throughout the past 123 years of Richmond’s weather history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.