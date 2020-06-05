Friday Weatherline

Richmond hits 90s for 2nd time this year
Thursday was Richmond’s second day in the 90s so far in 2020. Typically, we would have 40 to 45 days left to go. At most, 2010 had 78 days at or above 90 degrees. Last year had 70, which tied for second-most. The last year with fewer than 20 days of 90s was 2000.
