Friday's severe storm left a line of wind damage and hail across Chesterfield County

storm map

Radar-estimated hail swath during the 1-hour period ending at 5:05 p.m. Friday. Blue colors show where small hail likely fell, with severe 1-inch diameter hail indicated across the orange areas (scale at left).

Locations of severe wind and hail reports relayed by the National Weather Service are indicated by the small icons.

 By JOHN BOYER Richmond Times-Dispatch

A lone severe thunderstorm left a swath of hail and wind damage across Chesterfield County late Friday afternoon as it rumbled from the central Piedmont to the James River.

At 5:30 p.m., Dominion Energy's online outage map showed approximately 9,000 customers without power in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area, mainly in Chesterfield County, Petersburg and Prince George County.

The storm started downing trees in northern Cumberland County around 3:20 p.m. according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Hail up to the size of quarters (1 inch in diameter) covered the ground near Cartersville.

That prompted a series of severe thunderstorm warnings for much of metro Richmond during the late afternoon as the storm moved east-southeast.

In Chesterfield County, nickel to quarter-sized hail was reported by several trained weather spotters from Swift Creek Reservoir to Chester to Enon between 4:15 p.m. and 4:51 p.m.

The storm also downed trees at several locations along that northwest-to-southeast corridor between Moseley and Hopewell.

Chesterfield County Airport registered a peak gust of 53 mph, though radar data showed the potential for gusts as high as 70 mph over the eastern part of the county.

The hail threat diminished after 5 p.m. as the storm continued along the lower James River toward Hampton Roads, but high winds warranted additional severe thunderstorm warnings there.

Elsewhere in the Piedmont and Tidewater regions, Friday's rain and thundershowers stayed below severe levels.

The lone severe storm was triggered by a cold front and upper-level disturbance encountering a patch of favorably warm and unstable air.

More thunderstorms are possible across central Virginia early Sunday morning due to a warm front, and again in the afternoon as the next low pressure system crosses the region. The severe weather risk, while not zero, appears limited.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

