...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO
COUNTIES

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES


FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND
WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...THE
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS
* UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 02:54 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.3 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 10.0 FEET BY &
AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE
THURSDAY MORNING.
* AT 11.0 FEET...WATER IS ENTERING DOCK STREET.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 10.0 FEET ON
NOV 17 2018.

&&

From storms to snow: This week's odd pattern could briefly turn back the season in Va.'s mountains

  • 0
Snow forecast

Predicted snowfall amounts (in inches) across Virginia by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. While flakes could briefly appear with the falling rain in the Piedmont, accumulations are not expected in the Richmond region.

 NWS

Some parts of Virginia will have the dubious feat of going from strong storms to snowflakes in under 36 hours.

It's weird weather, but April is the right time of year for it to even happen at all.

Most likely, relatively few people will start Wednesday with snow on the ground compared with how many saw severe thunderstorms on Monday.

For Richmond, even the prospect of seeing a few predawn flakes mixed with light rain looks like an awfully marginal possibility.

Then again, it might be fitting that a snow season that started early in mid-November would save its final act for mid-April after a bizarre absence.

There's a chance that areas as far east as Caroline County may experience a brief window of rain-snow mix around daybreak, but with no accumulations according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Snow potential across Virginia early Wednesday will most likely correlate with elevation above sea level.

The same jet stream pattern that allowed a vigorous low pressure system to send a tornado outbreak through the South also involves unseasonably cool air spilling down from Canada in its wake.

On Tuesday, snow fell as far south as Lubbock, Texas and Oklahoma City, in addition to the places along the Great Lakes where April snow is just a weary fact of life.

As a minor atmospheric ripple slides over our region and meets with the cold front that stalled just offshore, more showers will spread across Virginia on Tuesday night then slide away Wednesday morning.

Most of the moisture will hit the ground in the form of rain, but it won't be heavy or prolonged enough to revive flooding concerns.

A lot has to come together for wintry weather to overcome April's warming trends.

Is the precipitation coming at night? Check.

Are temperatures aloft sufficiently cold for snow to even reach the ground? Barely, and not everywhere.

Would the snowfall rate be intense enough to coat the warm ground? Probably not in most areas.

Based on that checklist, Virginia's higher elevations stand the best chance of seeing accumulations early Wednesday morning. 

The NWS predicts light snow amounts on the ridgetops above 2,000 feet north and west of Roanoke, and 1 to 3 inches of snow for the crest of the Blue Ridge between Lovingston and Luray. That may be enough to turn the mountain roads slippery for a time, before melting or a switch to rain.

But even in the Piedmont it may be worth looking out the window early on, as it could be several months until the next time any weather pattern will come close to delivering snow.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Tuesday Weatherline

March was notably warm — locally and globally. Across Virginia, the monthly mean temperature tied for fourth-highest since 1895. Averaged globally, it was the second-warmest March of the industrial era, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

