From storms to snow: This week's odd pattern could briefly turn back the season in Va.'s mountains

Some parts of Virginia will have the dubious feat of going from strong storms to snowflakes in under 36 hours.
It's weird weather, but April is the right time of year for it to even happen at all.
Most likely, relatively few people will start Wednesday with snow on the ground compared with how many saw severe thunderstorms on Monday.
For Richmond, even the prospect of seeing a few predawn flakes mixed with light rain looks like an awfully marginal possibility.
Then again, it might be fitting that a snow season that started early in mid-November would save its final act for mid-April after a bizarre absence.
There's a chance that areas as far east as Caroline County may experience a brief window of rain-snow mix around daybreak, but with no accumulations according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Snow potential across Virginia early Wednesday will most likely correlate with elevation above sea level.
The same jet stream pattern that allowed a vigorous low pressure system to send a tornado outbreak through the South also involves unseasonably cool air spilling down from Canada in its wake.
On Tuesday, snow fell as far south as Lubbock, Texas and Oklahoma City, in addition to the places along the Great Lakes where April snow is just a weary fact of life.
As a minor atmospheric ripple slides over our region and meets with the cold front that stalled just offshore, more showers will spread across Virginia on Tuesday night then slide away Wednesday morning.
Most of the moisture will hit the ground in the form of rain, but it won't be heavy or prolonged enough to revive flooding concerns.
A lot has to come together for wintry weather to overcome April's warming trends.
Is the precipitation coming at night? Check.
Are temperatures aloft sufficiently cold for snow to even reach the ground? Barely, and not everywhere.
Would the snowfall rate be intense enough to coat the warm ground? Probably not in most areas.
Based on that checklist, Virginia's higher elevations stand the best chance of seeing accumulations early Wednesday morning.
The NWS predicts light snow amounts on the ridgetops above 2,000 feet north and west of Roanoke, and 1 to 3 inches of snow for the crest of the Blue Ridge between Lovingston and Luray. That may be enough to turn the mountain roads slippery for a time, before melting or a switch to rain.
But even in the Piedmont it may be worth looking out the window early on, as it could be several months until the next time any weather pattern will come close to delivering snow.
