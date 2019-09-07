Hurricane Dorian came ashore in Cape Hatteras on Friday morning as a potent storm, yet with far less ferocity than it displayed over the Bahamas earlier in the week.
Still, North Carolina and Virginia experienced once again the danger and disruption wrought by rapid coastal flooding, crashing trees, torrential rains and fleeting tornadoes.
After grazing the North Carolina beaches from the Wilmington area to Cape Lookout, the eye of Dorian officially made landfall over Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The last time Cape Hatteras was the site of a head-on hurricane landfall was during Gloria in 1985. Though it’s an interesting technicality, dozens of hurricanes have affected Hatteras Island to some degree since then.
From a historical perspective, Dorian did not rank among the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Tar Heel State. Coincidentally, it had identical wind and sea level pressure to Hurricane Florence when that storm plodded ashore near Wilmington last September, though Dorian took a more typical forward pace of 14 mph.
At peak strength over the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas on Sunday, Dorian’s sustained winds were 185 mph, with gusts to 225 mph.
According to the tropical meteorology department at Colorado State University, Dorian is in a tie for the second-strongest peak sustained winds for any Atlantic hurricane since 1950. In 1980, Allen set the record at 190 mph, while Gilbert in 1988 and Wilma in 2005 also peaked at 185 mph. Allen, Gilbert and Wilma, however, did not strike land at that full strength.
There’s more uncertainty about the records of ocean-going storms in the distant eras that predate satellites and reconnaissance by the Hurricane Hunters aircraft. Dorian’s 185 mph landfall matched the all-time record set by a cataclysmic 1935 hurricane in the Florida Keys.
But Dorian was likely the most ferocious hurricane known to make landfall in the Bahamas, especially considering that it paused for three days over the northern part of the island chain.
While the damage caused by the winds and waves have yet to be fully assessed along the entire path — and there will be more to come as Dorian blasts Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada this weekend — these weather observations show the scope of the system as it affected our region.
Preliminary peak gusts by state (including nearby coastal waters), according to the National Weather Service:
Florida: 69 mph at New Smyrna Beach
Georgia: 67 mph buoy at Raccoon Bluff
South Carolina: 98 mph at a buoy southeast of Centenary
North Carolina: 110 mph at Cedar Island Ferry Terminal
Virginia: 83 mph at Chesapeake Light Tower
Preliminary peak rainfall by state:
Florida: 5.68 inches near Palm Coast
Georgia: 2.83 inches near Darien
South Carolina: 15.21 inches near Pawleys Island
North Carolina: 13.1 inches near Wilmington
Virginia: 2.89 inches in Virginia Beach
Selected gusts across our region on Friday:
Richmond International Airport — 38 mph
Selected rain totals across the region on Friday:
Virginia Beach — 3.64 inches
Newport News — 1.19 inches
Chesterfield County Airport — 0.61 inches
Richmond International Airport — 0.38 inches
More than 47,000 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia at 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to Dominion Energy’s online outage map. The figure for that region declined to 23,225 by 4:30 p.m. and 10,317 by 7 p.m.
Outage figures for the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck hovered between 1,000 and 1,900 throughout the morning but fell to just 7 by 7 p.m.
Outages for the Richmond region were even more isolated, on the order of 500 customers during the midmorning hours.
Tropical Weather
Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of a damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of A damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
A man protects himself from the severe weather at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as Hurricane Dorian passes through Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. More than 350,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Dorian moved up the coast. (Stephen M. Katz /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Stephen M. Katz
Tropical Weather
A Jeep sneaks under a sagging power line as Hurricane Dorian passes through Virginia Beach, Va.., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. More than 350,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Dorian moved up the coast. (Stephen M. Katz /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Stephen M. Katz
Tropical Weather
A man walks down the beach as Hurricane Dorian passes through Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. More than 350,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Dorian moved up the coast. (Stephen M. Katz /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Stephen M. Katz
Tropical Weather
Waves crash ashore near a Hampton police officer's vehicle at Fort Monroe, Va., Friday Sept. 6, 2019. More than 350,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coast. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
Tropical Weather
A damaged trailer is seen at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
A damaged trailer is seen at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Amanda Gurley takes photos underneath the Oak Island Pier after Hurricane Dorian passed by Southeastern North Carolina late Thursday night and during the early morning hours Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian finally made landfall in Cape Hatteras early Friday as a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and a central pressure of 956 millibars. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)
Ken Blevins
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Mike Rogers takes a photo of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian that blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
A man carries tree branches felled by Hurricane Dorian in downtown Charleston, S.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Efforts have shifted from preparation to cleanup after the storm skirted the Carolinas coast, bringing high winds and rain. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Meg Kinnard
Tropical Weather
US Postal Service carrier Brandon Monroe delivers mail in heavy rain from to neighborhoods in Norfolk, Va., as Hurricane Dorian passes nearby on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
Tropical Weather
Blue sky is visible from Buxton, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
Hyatt Busbey gets a view of the ocean and sound as Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Buxton, N.C. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
A fallen tree blocks part of the road in Buxton, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian passes nearby on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
High winds whip through Buxton, N.C., just after dawn as Hurricane Dorian passes nearby on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
Walker Townsend clears marsh grass from the Isle of Palms marina boat landing after Hurricane Dorian passed by the Isle of Palms, S.C., Friday, September 6, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
A car is covered by a fallen tree after Hurricane Dorian passed by the Isle of Palms, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Dorian sideswiped the Carolinas on Thursday, spinning off tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
Walker Townsend clears marsh grass from the Isle of Palms marina boat landing after Hurricane Dorian passed by the Isle of Palms, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Dorian sideswiped the Carolinas on Thursday, spinning off tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
Members of the Kure Beach Fire Department clean up around business located near the beach following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
Firefighters with the Kure Beach Fire Department clean up around the Kure Beach Pier following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A firefighter with the Kure Beach Fire Department cleans up the Kure Beach Pier following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A portion of the Kure Beach Pier is seen damaged by winds following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A couple strolls along the beachfront near a maritime forest following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Fort Fisher, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
Members of the Kure Beach Fire Department clean up around a business near the oceanfront following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Boats are thrown on shore in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Highway 12, milepost 76
Highway 12, milepost 76 on Ocracoke Island on Friday at 9:19 a.m.
NCDOT
Tropical Weather South Carolina
An Isle of Palms resident clears the drain on Hartnett Blvd. during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Isle of Palms residents look at a downed tree on Hartnett Blvd. during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Hurricane watchers look over the Isle of Palms connector at a sailboat that came loose during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Hurricane watchers look over the Isle of Palms connector at a sailboat that came loose during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Jack and Linda Hodgkiss look at a tree that fell across Bayshore Drive in Little River, S.C., possibly caused by one of the tornados that past through the area as Hurricane Dorian approached South Carolina on Thursday., Sept. 5, 2019. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Floodwaters swirl around a storm drain as heavy rain falls from Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Neighbors take the opportunity to survey tornado damage in their community between rain squalls on Thursday. A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Kathy Desiderio took advantage of a calm between burst of rain to walk her dog Lily and survey the tornado damage at her neighbor's homes. A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather North Carolina
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Water pools along a street near downtown Charleston, S.C., following the rains of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Meg Kinnard
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Johnny Crawford navigates his kayak down a flooded street, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C., following Hurricane Dorian. The downtown neighborhood is prone to floodwaters, even without a tropical weather event. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Meg Kinnard
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park discuss the path of a possible waterspout or tornado, generated by Hurricane Dorian, struck the area, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather
Bill Chambers looks at the damage to the Summerville High School football stadium's goal post and signage after Hurricane Dorian passed by Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. Dorian raked the Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Plywood panels with the names of memorable hurricanes are placed over storefront windows in historic downtown New Bern, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as businesses and residents brace for the reported arrival of Hurricane Dorian along the North Carolina coast. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)
Gray Whitley
Tropical Weather
Debris covers the ground including damage to Summerville High School's football stadium's goal post and signage after Hurricane Dorian passed by Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. Dorian raked the Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
Kelsey Myers looks at an overturned tree in her front yard in Summerville, S.C., after Hurricane Dorian passed by Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. Dorian raked the Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather US
Heavy rain and wind move through Charleston, S.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Hurricane Dorian raked the coastal Carolinas with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Meg Kinnard
CORRECTION Tropical Weather North Carolina
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019-Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
CORRECTION Tropical Weather North Carolina
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019-Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
CORRECTION Tropical Weather North Carolina
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019-Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
CORRECTION Tropical Weather North Carolina
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019-Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
APTOPIX Tropical Weather North Carolina
Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
CORRECTION Tropical Weather North Carolina
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2019-Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
APTOPIX Tropical Weather North Carolina
Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Bill Bailey, assistant chief of the Emerald Isle Police Department, walks past a damaged trailer in the Holiday Trav-l Park on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather South Carolina
William Ellinge, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., takes photos of waves crashing on the shore in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Horry County Fire Rescue walk through flood waters checking a neighborhood in Little River, near North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Anne Patterson takes photos of waves crashing on the shore in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard
APTOPIX Tropical Weather South Carolina
National Guardsmen check on the Bay Tree subdivision in Little River, near North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard
Tropical Weather South Carolina
Utility workers work in a line along S.C. 57 outside The Retreat subdivision in Little River, near North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)
Ken Ruinard
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Tropical Weather
Gov. Roy Cooper looks out the window of his plane as it approaches Wilmington, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Cooper was visiting the city to speak with emergency officials and visit evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Allen G. Breed
Tropical Weather
Residents walk and drive through the receding flood waters in Buxton, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian leaves Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
The end of Poquoson Ave. in Poquoson, Va., is almost impassable at high-tide as Hurricane Dorian moved through the area Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Rob Ostermaier
Tropical Weather
High water laps at the steps of a home along Poquoson Ave. in Poquoson, Va., as Hurricane Dorian moves through the area Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Rob Ostermaier
Tropical Weather
Beachgoers looks for shells in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in from of The Riggings beachfront condominiums at Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)
Robert Willett
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Jon Baranowski and his family play in the flooded parking lot of the Virginia Beach Fishing Center in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Dorian passes through Hampton Roads on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Stephen M. Katz
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Marshall Brewer looks for damage outside his apartment in Nags Head after Hurricane Dorian tore the roof off of a neighboring building spreading a swath of debris Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Travis Long
Tropical Weather
Marshall and Oksana Brewer look over the scene from the apartment balcony in Nags Head after Hurricane Dorian tore the roof off of a neighboring building spreading a swath of debris Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Travis Long
Tropical Weather
A tree brings smashes a car after Hurricane Dorian passed by James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
A tree brings down power and cable lines after Hurricane Dorian passed by James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
Marcel Toulouse repairs his roof after Hurricane Dorian passed by James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
Pastor Drew McFarland dumps debris at his church, Holy City Church, after Hurricane Dorian passed by and damaged the church roof on James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
A tree damages the roof of home owner Marcel Toulouse, seen on roof at right, after Hurricane Dorian passed by James Island, S.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
Tropical Weather
A home on Long Avenue Extension at Grier Swamp was surrounded by water Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Residents of Horry County breathed a collective sigh of relief today after Hurricane Dorian passed with only minor damages. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jason Lee
Tropical Weather
Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department chief Albert O’Neal, in blue shirt, boats down Sunset Drive on his way to seek out islanders stranded in their flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane. Dorian Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
Hyde County officials, Sheriff Guire Cahoon and 3 deputies, and Hyde County Manager Kris Noble arrive at the fire company after having been helicoptered over, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
The Ocracoke Village Fire Department is used as a command center Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather Virginia
Kids kayak through the flooded streets near the corner of Mowbray Arch and Botetourt Street after the storms caused by Hurricane Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Norfolk, Va. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Sarah Holm
Tropical Weather Virginia
Azalea Sowers, 7, and Isak Asmundsson, 7, sit in the middle of Mowbray Arch in Norfolk, Va., which flooded as a result of the storms caused by Hurricane Dorian on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Sarah Holm
Tropical Weather Virginia
Fred Lenihan carries Ollie, a six-year-old Sheltie, through floodwaters in Larchmont after Hurricane Dorian brought heavy wind and rain to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
Tropical Weather Virginia
Eric Young stand-up paddleboards through flooded streets in Larchmont with his daughter, Emily Ruth, 5, after Hurricane Dorian brought heavy wind and rain to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
