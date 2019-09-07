dorian radar

Satellite view of Hurricane Dorian at 5 p.m. Friday.

Hurricane Dorian came ashore in Cape Hatteras on Friday morning as a potent storm, yet with far less ferocity than it displayed over the Bahamas earlier in the week.

Still, North Carolina and Virginia experienced once again the danger and disruption wrought by rapid coastal flooding, crashing trees, torrential rains and fleeting tornadoes.

After grazing the North Carolina beaches from the Wilmington area to Cape Lookout, the eye of Dorian officially made landfall over Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The last time Cape Hatteras was the site of a head-on hurricane landfall was during Gloria in 1985. Though it’s an interesting technicality, dozens of hurricanes have affected Hatteras Island to some degree since then.

From a historical perspective, Dorian did not rank among the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Tar Heel State. Coincidentally, it had identical wind and sea level pressure to Hurricane Florence when that storm plodded ashore near Wilmington last September, though Dorian took a more typical forward pace of 14 mph.

At peak strength over the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas on Sunday, Dorian’s sustained winds were 185 mph, with gusts to 225 mph.

According to the tropical meteorology department at Colorado State University, Dorian is in a tie for the second-strongest peak sustained winds for any Atlantic hurricane since 1950. In 1980, Allen set the record at 190 mph, while Gilbert in 1988 and Wilma in 2005 also peaked at 185 mph. Allen, Gilbert and Wilma, however, did not strike land at that full strength.

There’s more uncertainty about the records of ocean-going storms in the distant eras that predate satellites and reconnaissance by the Hurricane Hunters aircraft. Dorian’s 185 mph landfall matched the all-time record set by a cataclysmic 1935 hurricane in the Florida Keys.

But Dorian was likely the most ferocious hurricane known to make landfall in the Bahamas, especially considering that it paused for three days over the northern part of the island chain.

While the damage caused by the winds and waves have yet to be fully assessed along the entire path — and there will be more to come as Dorian blasts Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada this weekend — these weather observations show the scope of the system as it affected our region.

***

Preliminary peak gusts by state (including nearby coastal waters), according to the National Weather Service:

Florida: 69 mph at New Smyrna Beach

Georgia: 67 mph buoy at Raccoon Bluff

South Carolina: 98 mph at a buoy southeast of Centenary

North Carolina: 110 mph at Cedar Island Ferry Terminal

Virginia: 83 mph at Chesapeake Light Tower

***

Preliminary peak rainfall by state:

Florida: 5.68 inches near Palm Coast

Georgia: 2.83 inches near Darien

South Carolina: 15.21 inches near Pawleys Island

North Carolina: 13.1 inches near Wilmington

Virginia: 2.89 inches in Virginia Beach

***

Selected gusts across our region on Friday:

Hatteras — 101 mph

Oregon Inlet — 99 mph

Nags Head — 78 mph

Cape Henry — 70 mph

Norfolk — 64 mph

Wallops Island — 46 mph

Richmond International Airport — 38 mph

***

Selected rain totals across the region on Friday:

Nags Head — 7.75 inches

Virginia Beach — 3.64 inches

Norfolk — 1.86 inches

Newport News — 1.19 inches

Chesterfield County Airport — 0.61 inches

Richmond International Airport — 0.38 inches

***

More than 47,000 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia at 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to Dominion Energy’s online outage map. The figure for that region declined to 23,225 by 4:30 p.m. and 10,317 by 7 p.m.

Outage figures for the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck hovered between 1,000 and 1,900 throughout the morning but fell to just 7 by 7 p.m.

Outages for the Richmond region were even more isolated, on the order of 500 customers during the midmorning hours.

