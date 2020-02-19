Improving odds for snowfall late Thursday; Southside and Hampton Roads likely to see the most

Central Virginia has increasing odds for accumulating snow late Thursday, particularly for the region south of metro Richmond.
To the north, snow prospects aren't so good. Once again, we could be on the edge of the system.
In any other winter, a chance for 1 inch of snow in late February might elicit a weary groan or simply a yawn. But now that we're late in this snow-deprived season, the stakes are a little higher for those hoping to see more than a mere dusting – or not.
A high-end scenario for Richmond would involve totals on the order of 2 inches by early Friday morning, but the most realistic amount is likely a coating just shy of 1 inch. There's also a chance that we make it through with some flakes in the air for a brief time on Thursday evening and little to nothing on the ground, with accumulations limited to Petersburg and points south.
If Richmond gets left out entirely, it would be because the moisture misses us to the south. Travel plans toward Charlottesville and Washington on Friday morning are less likely to be affected than those heading to Norfolk, Greensboro or Raleigh.
It's unlikely to escalate into a full blown winter storm that would shut things down for days in Richmond, but there is a realistic chance for a few inches of snow toward Hampton Roads and the North Carolina border, possibly several inches in spots between far southeastern Virginia and central North Carolina.
The snow chance will coincide with a brief surge of cold air. For Richmond, expect highs only in the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday, with lows generally in the lower 20s on Friday morning and Saturday morning.
But with high temperatures headed to the 50s again over the weekend, any accumulations aren't likely to last long.
Look for updates to this story later today and tomorrow as the forecast picture gets clearer.
***
Timing in metro Richmond
Earliest possible start time: mid afternoon, though the precipitation could start as rain or a rain-snow mix before switching to all snow. The afternoon commute could be affected by snowfall but confidence is still low.
Most likely window for snow: late afternoon to late evening.
Latest: early morning hours, but snow showers would likely depart before daybreak. If the morning commute is affected, it would be by snow that's already on the ground, not snow that's actively falling.
***
Odds of 1 inch of snow
Here are the odds for seeing at least 1 inch of snow accumulations by Thursday night, as of Wednesday morning:
Richmond: 30%
Ashland: 20%
Charlottesville: 10%
Emporia: 65%
Farmville: 35%
Fredericksburg: 5%
Louisa: 15%
Lynchburg: 25%
Norfolk: 55%
Petersburg: 40%
South Hill: 55%
Tappahannock: 10%
Washington: 0%
Williamsburg: 40%
