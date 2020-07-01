Independence Day weekend will start hot and dry in metro Richmond, but could turn stormy

The weather may be one of the most ordinary things about Independence Day this year.
Expect the typically hot and humid weather of early July, with a mostly sunny sky punctuated by pop-up storms across Virginia.
The details of when and where it will rain are highly uncertain more than a few hours (or minutes) out, but some days of this upcoming holiday weekend are looking better than others if you're hoping for your plans to stay dry.
Hopefully we can avoid a repeat of last year. After a sultry high of 95 degrees last July 4, heavy rain soaked much of the metro area leading up to fireworks time. July 4 was the wettest day of 2019 at Richmond International Airport with 2.05 inches.
Friday, July 3
As high pressure moves into our region, a decrease in the mugginess will be offset by higher temperatures. Overall, this looks to be the driest and hottest day of the holiday weekend statewide. Storm chances will be minimal, but not zero.
Richmond area: Mostly sunny and calm, with afternoon rain chances lower than 1 in 10. Highs likely in the mid 90s.
Saturday, July 4
More uncertainty enters the forecast as a weak cold front tries to push in from the northeast. Rain and storm chances will increase throughout Virginia, mostly during the heat of the day.
Richmond area: A mix of sun and clouds, with rain chances climbing to 1 in 3 by the afternoon and early evening. Highs trend to the lower 90s, but dew points near 70 will keep the heat index feeling like mid 90s. By sundown, area temperatures will dip to the lower 80s or 70s, depending on whether the air is rain-cooled.
Sunday, July 5
As the front lingers nearby, hit-or-miss rain chances will continue for each region of the state. Sunday morning could also be unsettled, unlike the other weekend mornings. Temperatures still look seasonably warm and muggy, but a bit lower than the previous two days.
Richmond area: Variably cloudy, with rain chances rising closer to 50-50. More clouds or rain could limit highs to the upper 80s to near 90, but it will feel like lower 90s.
Hazard overview
Widespread severe weather is unlikely given the state of the weather pattern, but some pop-up storms could bring strong winds in isolated fashion. Even the non-severe storms will pose a risk of frequent lightning. River flooding is not expected in Virginia through the weekend. The tropical Atlantic is still quiet for now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.