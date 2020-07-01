You are the owner of this article.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...
NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 800 PM EDT.

* AT 500 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2.5 INCHES OF
RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN
SHORTLY.

HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.

SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR.

IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE...
RICHMOND, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY,
TUCKAHOE, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, BON
AIR, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN
ALLEN, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, WYNDHAM, DUMBARTON, GREENDALE, ROSLYN
HILLS, SOLOMONS STORE, LONGDALE AND CHAMBERLAYNE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES
AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Independence Day weekend will start hot and dry in metro Richmond, but could turn stormy

  • 0
20190705_MET_FIREWORKS_AWE02

Fireworks climb skyward at the Diamond on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

The weather may be one of the most ordinary things about Independence Day this year.

Expect the typically hot and humid weather of early July, with a mostly sunny sky punctuated by pop-up storms across Virginia.

The details of when and where it will rain are highly uncertain more than a few hours (or minutes) out, but some days of this upcoming holiday weekend are looking better than others if you're hoping for your plans to stay dry. 

Hopefully we can avoid a repeat of last year. After a sultry high of 95 degrees last July 4, heavy rain soaked much of the metro area leading up to fireworks time. July 4 was the wettest day of 2019 at Richmond International Airport with 2.05 inches.

Friday, July 3

As high pressure moves into our region, a decrease in the mugginess will be offset by higher temperatures. Overall, this looks to be the driest and hottest day of the holiday weekend statewide. Storm chances will be minimal, but not zero.

Richmond area: Mostly sunny and calm, with afternoon rain chances lower than 1 in 10. Highs likely in the mid 90s.

Saturday, July 4

More uncertainty enters the forecast as a weak cold front tries to push in from the northeast. Rain and storm chances will increase throughout Virginia, mostly during the heat of the day.

Richmond area: A mix of sun and clouds, with rain chances climbing to 1 in 3 by the afternoon and early evening. Highs trend to the lower 90s, but dew points near 70 will keep the heat index feeling like mid 90s. By sundown, area temperatures will dip to the lower 80s or 70s, depending on whether the air is rain-cooled.

Sunday, July 5

As the front lingers nearby, hit-or-miss rain chances will continue for each region of the state. Sunday morning could also be unsettled, unlike the other weekend mornings. Temperatures still look seasonably warm and muggy, but a bit lower than the previous two days.

Richmond area: Variably cloudy, with rain chances rising closer to 50-50. More clouds or rain could limit highs to the upper 80s to near 90, but it will feel like lower 90s.

Hazard overview

Widespread severe weather is unlikely given the state of the weather pattern, but some pop-up storms could bring strong winds in isolated fashion. Even the non-severe storms will pose a risk of frequent lightning. River flooding is not expected in Virginia through the weekend. The tropical Atlantic is still quiet for now.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Wednesday Weatherline

Rainfall, heat may exceed norms in July

Welcome to July. What’s often our hottest month could bring extra heat. The monthly outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration puts dominant odds of above-normal mean temperatures across Virginia, plus a tilt toward above-normal rainfall.

