It could be another busy hurricane season. Get some peace of mind by making sure you're ready.

As if we needed another dose of concerning news in 2020, the conditions appear ripe for an active Atlantic hurricane season.
While we can hope that everything steers clear from our region, it only takes one.
Pioneering meteorologist Benjamin Franklin was referring to fires, not floods, when he wrote "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," but that wisdom resonates into the present moment.
It’s never pleasant to think about a catastrophe, but taking a few steps to boost your readiness during the calmer days of May or June can leave you feeling more empowered when September's storms roll around.
Know your flood risk
Close your eyes and picture a hurricane.
Maybe it looks like waves roiling beneath a pier. A highway sign fluttering madly next to a writhing palmetto.
But in central Virginia, we have to imagine floodwater first.
Homes and businesses cut off by rising creeks and rivers. Roads blocked by high water, debris or sinkholes.
In metro Richmond, we're fortunate we don't have to evacuate from storm surge, and that high winds often lose their punch after they blow ashore. But heavy rain easily reaches miles inland to invade our neighborhoods.
Costly flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners’ insurance policies. With climate change fueling more extreme downpours, the threat isn’t going away.
• Consider if purchasing flood insurance is right for you, especially if you live in or near a high-risk flood zone or creek, but even if you don't. Flash flooding often occurs outside of the formal flood risk zones, and extra coverage can still pay off. Keep in mind that it typically has a 30-day waiting period. Talk to your insurance agent, or visit floodsmart.gov to learn more.
• Take time to map out your life in relation to those flood zones, at home, at work, and on your routes to and from. Check out the Virginia Flood Risk Information System to explore interactive maps: www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/fpvfris.
Start a kit
I have a confession to make about disaster kits.
I didn't formally assemble mine until 2018, when Hurricane Florence's ominous projections convinced me I'd be better have my ducks in a row if it turned out like another Isabel or Fran.
The Isabel-type storm still looms in our memories 17 years later. And it's been nearly nine years since Irene tore into the region.
High winds racing far inland. Days or weeks without power and air conditioning. Scores of fallen trees between you and the nearest gas station or supermarket.
That's a low probability kind of storm for any given year, yet high enough that something similar is bound to occur again. It makes sense to be as ready as you can be when the time comes, whether it's in months or years.
And when such a hurricane is days away and evacuees are hitting the highways, most of us would rather not jam into stores to search for spare batteries and canned tuna, if at all possible.
Cutting down on that last-minute frenzy before a storm doesn’t just help you, it can help others. The National Hurricane Center identified cardiovascular issues as the leading cause of indirect deaths surrounding hurricanes, along with loss of electricity and vehicle accidents.
Everyone’s kit will be different – from medical needs to children to pet supplies – so start by thinking about what you'd want in storage if you had to spend several days without power and if downed trees or floodwaters made it too dangerous to get around.
But whether you live in the country or an apartment tower in the heart of downtown, the essential categories are the same:
• At least three days of nonperishable food, can opener, and one gallon of water per person per day.
• Electronics: Batteries, flashlight, weather radio and device charger.
• Extra toiletries and hygiene items.
• Health necessities: first aid, medications and equipment.
This year’s pandemic underscores the value of keeping extra cleaning supplies on hand, especially if evacuating a flooded area means going to a public shelter, or staying with a friend or relative.
It may be too ambitious to tackle the list all at once, especially while many people are trying to cut down on both expenses and exposure to others, so another strategy could be to pick up a few items each time you shop this summer.
Fortunately, I already had most of what I needed for my disaster kit but it was just spread across various closets, drawers and cupboards. That may be the case for you, too. Start by doing an inventory and putting it into one place, like a large plastic storage bin that can keep out pests.
There are a few creature comforts you might want to include that may not show up on any official list: for me, that includes a battery-powered campsite fan and spare eyeglasses.
Kids can even get involved by making it a sort of scavenger hunt game.
And if you already have a disaster kit: well done! But maybe it’s time to cycle through the food, batteries or update the copies of documents.
When that worst-case wind scenario for Florence didn’t materialize, I knew I’d still be in better shape to face the next ice storm, derecho or unplanned utility outage. Indeed, having an extra roll of paper towels squirreled away was a surprisingly big relief this spring.
Just learn from my rookie mistake: store your bottled water outside of the storage bin, just in case that spring water ever springs a leak.
Start a conversation
The list of ways to secure a house before a storm doesn't stop there – there are entire brochures about it.
But not all of the work is as physical as clearing gutters or trimming branches.
• Talk to your friends and family members who live in coastal areas about their plans. Have their evacuation zones or guidelines been updated lately?
• Are there people in your life who will need extra time or assistance to make a kit or secure their property, especially in light of the new need for distancing?
• What's your backup strategy to keep in touch with loved ones?
• Are your important contacts, documents and files backed up?
• Have you signed up for your community's emergency alert programs?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.