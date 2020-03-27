'It only requires three gadgets': NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden testing a work-from-home weather studio

Whether it's rain, snow or social distancing: the morning show must go on for WWBT-TV NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden.
So during the past week, he's been testing out how to point at weather maps from a brand-new backup studio in his garage.
You might not be able to tell at home, but it's right there between a bicycle and a kayak.
Those who follow him on social media have already caught glimpses of the work it took to make sure that his forecasts remain regularly-scheduled programming amid all the rapid changes in life.
"We want to be prepared for still producing the same high-quality forecasts and presentations but from a distance if we need to," Freiden said.
During Freiden's 20 years at NBC12, he's talked central Virginia through the worst of hurricanes Ivan, Gaston, Isabel and tornado outbreaks, and kept a familiar, sunny presence on the fair-weather days.
These uncertain times bring new challenges.
"We talk about, 'Hey, what you should wear to school today ... Here’s the best time of day to get outside ...'" he said. "It’s a different world."
Here’s a snippet of our noon broadcast using the green screen in the garage and no one else on site.— Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) March 23, 2020
(I have to look down every time I want to advance the graphics because I’m using my foot tapping on a keyboard on the floor) pic.twitter.com/7YfgkrpTui
Familiar faces from different places
The coronavirus pandemic has affected every angle of live television, from glossy cable networks to small-town newsrooms. The ongoing job of delivering vital information to the public is compounded by the need to keep a safer environment for staff.
Morning shows have long conjured the intimate comfort of a faux-living room set, or amiable anchors and their mugs of coffee gathered around one desk.
That's changed.
Even Al Roker of NBC's "Today" has been forecasting from his home for the past two weeks due to a precautionary quarantine.
For now, many local stations around the country, including WWBT-TV, are spacing their talent farther out within the studio spaces to adhere to the 6-foot distancing guidelines, or bringing the news team together via split-screen boxes.
Frank Jones, NBC12's news director, used to look out and see 40 to 50 people working in the newsroom.
Now?
Maybe 7-10.
"It really has changed the way we do things." Jones said. "We’re trying to practice as much as we can what we’re telling our audience to do every single day."
For roughly the past two weeks, the station's newscasts have been produced with only one anchor at the desk at a time. Reporters and photographers file video from the scene of the story without coming in, and the sales team is working remotely, too, according to Jones. Much like what's happening at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
NBC12's engineers have made sure each of the meteorologists can perform their usual tasks from home, if need be: writing forecasts, designing maps, feeding back live video and chatting with the control room.
Jones said they're "very impressed" with Freiden's added efforts, calling it one of the most elaborate work-from-home measures he's seen around the industry.
So why go to the trouble of clearing out his garage to make way for a 15-by-9-foot green screen?
"Partly to see if I could do it and to be ready and partly to keep my mind busy so I don’t obsess about what’s happening all around us," Freiden told his 21,000 Twitter followers on Tuesday.
From his garage to your living room
"Remarkably, it only requires three gadgets," Freiden said.
• A small, inexpensive computer in the garage remotely controls the main weather graphics computers back at the station, like a slideshow.
• An iPhone on a tripod acts in place the studio camera and microphone, and beams the video back to the control room through an app.
• A second phone sends the "IFB" to his earpiece – a behind-the-scenes audio channel where the producer, director and news team exchange cues and countdowns.
"Nothing changes for the director."
In the control room, a computer snips out the neon green field and replaces it with the usual weather graphics.
Giving the garage a TV-ready makeover meant rigging proper lighting, a makeshift desk and a wooden frame for the green backdrop, thanks to extra supplies from a helpful neighbor.
The hardest part was ensuring the garage's internet signal was strong enough for high definition.
"I had to do the dreaded crawlspace crawl and run an extender," he said.
Pressing "play" on the maps still took some trial and error.
"The first time I did it, I had a keyboard on the ground," Freiden chuckled. "In socks, I stood there and I hit the keyboard with my foot – it was not ideal."
A coworker came to the rescue and dropped off a slide presentation clicker.
As social distancing became the new norm in recent weeks, meteorologists across the country have been exchanging ideas online for how to make the optimal work-from-home studio setups.
[Disclosure: I also joined in Freiden's Twitter discussion to enlist the technical help of a former television colleague.]
Despite the new possibility of wearing a polo shirt from the comfort of home, he says this isn't a permanent replacement for the studio and the suit and tie. Severe weather will still mean an all-hands-on-deck approach.
"Home base is still the TV station," Freiden said. "It’s a lot easier for us to do it there but we’re trying to build and practice so that we’re ready if need be."
Calm during the storm
The audience suddenly has a new pace of life, too, and NBC12 is adapting with new offerings aimed at kids suddenly separated from their schools.
Freiden and meteorologist Megan Wise have teamed up to deliver daily weather lessons called "First Alert Weather Together" each weekday at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live.
So far, they've explained sleet versus freezing rain, warm fronts and cold fronts and the difference between a severe weather watch and warning.
"Basically, it's a virtual school visit," Freiden said.
Traffic anchor Candice Smith is also reading children's stories at 10 a.m. via the NBC12 Facebook page. "It got a great response," said Jones.
"We’re going to report the news that’s out there. But we’re also still trying to be ourselves and enjoy life as much as possible," Freiden said.
"And you know, the weather can still be beautiful."
