LATE EVENING UPDATE: Expect a cooler, blustery night across Va. as storms depart and November arrives

An unusually balmy and stormy Halloween is giving way to a blustery and cooler start to November across Virginia.
A line of severe storms swept the state from west to east on Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to many areas – and possibly some tornado touchdowns.
The National Weather Service reported numerous instances of downed trees across the mountains and Piedmont region, though there were no tornado sightings or confirmed damage paths as of late Thursday evening.
At 10:15 p.m., Dominion Energy reported 5,169 customers without power in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region. Outages were more extensive in the Shenandoah Valley and in Northern Virginia, with approximately 36,000 Dominion customers in the dark across the state. Late Thursday evening, Appalachian Power reported about 20,000 customers without power in their service area across southwestern Virginia.
Several tornado warnings were issued between South Boston, Louisa and South Hill between 7 and 9 p.m. when radar detected threatening swirls within the storms. That activity weakened below severe levels right as it approached metro Richmond.
As of 10:30 p.m., the severe threat was waning for Richmond and the Interstate 95 corridor as those storms moved into Tidewater, though the cold front had yet to sweep in from the west.
Winds will shift and blow in from the west once the cold front passes overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble to the 50s and 40s. Gusts to 35 or 40 mph are possible even away from the departing storms. That might lead to a few more isolated instances of wind damage or downed trees through the early morning hours.
Showers will taper before daybreak, and Friday will be a mostly sunny and dry day for the Richmond area. After Halloween's near-record high of 82 degrees, November will kick off with a low in the 40s and an afternoon reading topping out only in the upper 50s on Friday.
Check back for updated storm reports on Friday.
