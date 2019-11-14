You are the owner of this article.
Marathon forecast: A blustery and brisk Saturday in store for Richmond

Lesley Green and Suren Nareddy with Ashburn Area Running Club encourage their runners as they head down Third Street during the Anthem Richmond Marathon Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Brace for breezy and cool conditions during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday morning.

An area of low pressure developing off the North Carolina coast should miss us with its heavy rains, but we'll still feel chilly winds sweeping around the system.

Sunshine may break through the clouds at times, but not enough to keep it from being another below normal day for temperatures in the area. The afternoon high will be stuck in the 40s.

It may not be freezing outright at the starting line, but it'll certainly feel that way for spectators and runners.

VCU HEALTH RICHMOND MARATHON

7:45 a.m. Marathon start:

• mostly cloudy

• temperatures in the mid 30s, wind chill in the 20s

• wind from the north-northeast at 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph

• relative humidity around 60%-70%

Mid- to late morning:

• mostly cloudy

• temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s

• wind continues from the north-northeast at 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph

• relative humidity around 50%-60%

Midday and early afternoon:

• mix of clouds and sun

• temperatures peaking in the lower-to-mid 40s, or near 40 if it's overcast

• northeast wind backs off slightly to 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts

• relative humidity around 40%-50%

Last year's Marathon weather:

Nov. 10, 2018 was a mostly sunny and dry day with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

To learn about how the weather affects competitors and see extremes from years past, check out this story from 2017.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Thursday Weatherline

Cold misses setting record for Richmond

Wednesday’s cold barely missed setting a record in Richmond. In the larger context, warmth is dominant. So far in 2019, we’ve set or tied 13 daily records for warmth, and two for cold. Our year-to-date mean temperature of 63.7 degrees is the highest on record.

