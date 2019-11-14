Marathon forecast: A blustery and brisk Saturday in store for Richmond

Brace for breezy and cool conditions during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Saturday morning.
An area of low pressure developing off the North Carolina coast should miss us with its heavy rains, but we'll still feel chilly winds sweeping around the system.
Sunshine may break through the clouds at times, but not enough to keep it from being another below normal day for temperatures in the area. The afternoon high will be stuck in the 40s.
It may not be freezing outright at the starting line, but it'll certainly feel that way for spectators and runners.
VCU HEALTH RICHMOND MARATHON
7:45 a.m. Marathon start:
• mostly cloudy
• temperatures in the mid 30s, wind chill in the 20s
• wind from the north-northeast at 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph
• relative humidity around 60%-70%
Mid- to late morning:
• mostly cloudy
• temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s
• wind continues from the north-northeast at 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph
• relative humidity around 50%-60%
Midday and early afternoon:
• mix of clouds and sun
• temperatures peaking in the lower-to-mid 40s, or near 40 if it's overcast
• northeast wind backs off slightly to 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts
• relative humidity around 40%-50%
Last year's Marathon weather:
Nov. 10, 2018 was a mostly sunny and dry day with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s.
To learn about how the weather affects competitors and see extremes from years past, check out this story from 2017.
