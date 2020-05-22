Memorial Day weekend forecast shows improvement around Va., but stay aware of floods, fog and rip currents

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND
HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...MINOR FLOODING
IS FORECAST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO
HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY.

GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ.  CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE
POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP.

STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES...


&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS.
* FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 02:54 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 3.3 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET.
* AT 9.0 FEET...THE ANCARROW'S BOAT LANDING IS CLOSED AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 9.1 FEET ON MAY
7 2017.

&&

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...

JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES


FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS FORECAST.

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...THE
FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM
* FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 09:30 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.5 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.8 FEET BY
TOMORROW EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY
EVENING.
* AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGIN TO FLOOD
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.8 FEET ON
APR 18 2007.

&&
top story

Memorial Day weekend forecast shows improvement around Va., but stay aware of floods, fog and rip currents

  • 0

The weather forecast across Virginia this Memorial Day weekend is about as good as you can hope for this time of year: not too hot, not too chilly, and not too wet.

But it does fall short in a few areas.

There will be some ongoing river flooding – read down for details – and a lingering potential for isolated flash flooding if thundershowers set up over the mountainous areas that were drenched over the past week. Thunderstorms will be few and far between, and organized severe weather is not expected. 

Clearing skies following the soggy weather could make morning fog an issue for travelers, especially in the western Piedmont and valleys.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield cautions that a moderate-to-high risk of rip currents will continue along Virginia's coastline through the next few days as winds continue from the northeast.

In case you've been turned around by the recent cool weather, Richmond's average high for this time of year is near 80 degrees, with typical lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Richmond area: don't be surprised if you have to dodge a brief shower, but most of the day will be dry and variably cloudy. Plan on warm, humid lower 80s for the afternoon.

Around the state: watch for morning fog, with a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Scattered showers are most likely across the mountains, though a rain chance can't be ruled out anywhere. Temperatures will range from lower-to-mid 80s across the Piedmont, with 70s in the mountains and also along the coast.

Sunday

Richmond area: likely dry and mostly sunny, with pleasant afternoon readings in the 70s.

Around the state: hit-or-miss rain chances continue for the western half, while dry and less-humid conditions take hold for the east. Highs will range from lower 80s in the southwest to 70s throughout the Piedmont, and some 60s in Tidewater.

Memorial Day - Monday

Richmond area: quiet, dry weather continues, with a cooler start in the upper 50s giving way to afternoon 70s.

monday map.JPG

Forecast weather map for Memorial Day, May 25, showing a ridge of high pressure keeping rain chances out of eastern and central Virginia, but showers possible across the mountains.

Around the state: most areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains will stay dry and sunny, while slight rain chances persist over the mountains. Temperatures could end up very similar to Sunday, with 80s to the west, 70s for most areas in the middle, and some 60s toward the beaches.

River flooding

Holiday weekend activities on or near the James River will warrant caution due to flooding.

Levels at Richmond's Westham gauge will be above the 12-foot minor flooding stage between Friday evening and Sunday evening. The expected peak is 13.8 feet on Saturday evening, slightly higher than the flood on May 2, but slightly lower than the April 14 flood. That's high enough to cover portions of Huguenot Flatwater. Levels will ebb toward 9 feet by Monday, but that's still above what's typical.

rmdv2_hg.png

As of Friday afternoon, the observed (blue) and predicted (purple) level of the James River at Richmond's Westham gauge, showing a period of minor flooding cresting on Saturday evening.

Great Shiplock park will see water above the 8-foot minor flooding stage between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. The expected crest there is 9.2 feet on Saturday evening.

in flood.JPG

As of Friday, this map of river gauges where flooding will occur at some point during the next few days.

Elsewhere in the region, minor-to-moderate flooding along the New, upper James and upper Roanoke rivers will recede on Saturday. Flooding along the Dan River in South Boston and Roanoke River near Randolph is projected to last into Monday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Friday Weatherline

Roanoke on verge of major flooding

While Richmond saw sprinkles, Roanoke had its wettest four-day stretch since 1987 and the Roanoke River verged on major flooding. By Thursday afternoon, the airport weather station had picked up 8 inches of rain since Monday, when this soggy pattern set in.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News