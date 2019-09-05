Thursday midday update:
Hurricane Dorian's winds, rain, surge and tornadoes are pounding South Carolina and North Carolina this morning, though the eye remains offshore just east of Charleston.
As of 11 a.m., Dorian is back to a high-end Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph sustained winds. It briefly revved up to a 115 mph Category 3 last night, but that's more of a meteorological nuance than a serious weakening trend.
Dorian will bring a dangerous combination of wind and water to coastal portions of Virginia on Friday, while the western edge of the storm brushes metro Richmond.
Tropical storm watches east of metro Richmond have been upgraded to tropical storm warnings.
Headlines:
Metro Richmond:
Expect a breezy Friday, with peak gusts ranging 40 to 45 mph. While the winds probably won't be strong enough to cause structural damage or major outages, issues with trees, branches and power lines can't be ruled out. Rain totals appear too low for flooding concerns.
Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg and Emporia:
Dorian's winds and rain will be increasingly potent just to the east and southeast of metro Richmond. Peak gusts on Friday could hit 50 to 55 mph, leading to scattered tree damage and outages. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches might lead to flash flooding.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore:
Friday will be a rough, hazardous day for travel in and around Hampton Roads. The region will face sustained tropical storm-force winds of 40 to 60 mph with higher gusts.
Inland flooding could result from several inches of rain, and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge on top of the afternoon high tide will lead to coastal flooding.
Even though the eye of the storm and the "cone of uncertainty" misses this region to the south, the wind, waves and water will spread well away from Dorian's eye and affect coastal Virginia.
Thursday should be used to stow loose outdoor items, secure boats, and park cars away from frequently flooded areas, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Conditions will deteriorate Thursday night, peak on Friday, then ease on Friday evening.
Outer Banks and coastal North Carolina:
This area is likely to see the very worst of Dorian on Friday. Hurricane-force winds, storm surge and high surf likely to cause damage, flooding and significant erosion will begin Thursday and last into Friday.
Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Western Piedmont and Northern Virginia:
Very little of Dorian's rain will make it this far inland, perhaps just a spotty shower or two. A northerly breeze will be noticeable, but not damaging. Peak gusts may only top out around 25 mph on Friday across that region.
***
Latest track forecast:
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was centered about 50 miles east-southeast of Charleston, S.C., with sustained winds of 110 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Though the core of strongest winds remains offshore for now, tropical storm-force winds extend up to 195 miles from the center and are being felt along the coastline of South Carolina.
The eye is now moving north-northeast at 8 mph, which will bring it close to Cape Fear later this evening, and directly over Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras on Friday morning.
Dorian had a slight uptick in intensity last night, and a slight drop this morning, but it's unlikely to undergo any major strengthening or weakening over the next 24 hours. That would make it a borderline Category 2-3 wind threat as it approaches North Carolina, but storm surge will be significant regardless of the Saffir-Simpson category.
Watches and warnings:
As expected, watches have been upgraded to warnings ahead of Dorian as confidence in the forecast continues to increase.
Storm surge warnings are in effect from northern Florida to Poquoson, Va., including Hampton Roads, the lower James River, and the sounds and tidal rivers of North Carolina. Depth of inundation will vary by location and tide cycles, but some areas will see several feet of coastal flooding.
Warnings for coastal flooding may be expanded northward along the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Eastern Shore.
Hurricane warnings are posted from the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of coastal Virginia and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, including areas along the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac River.
***
Hazards across the region:
Storm surge:
There will be a significant threat for storm surge flooding on Friday across Hampton Roads and the tidal portions of the James River and York River, especially coinciding with Friday afternoon's high tide.
Low-lying coastal roads and properties that already experience recurrent flooding are likely to be inundated with 2 to 4 feet of water.
In addition, minor flooding is forecast to accompany Saturday's high tides.
Along the Outer Banks, a surge of 3 to 4 feet with 10- to 15-foot waves may cause significant erosion.
Rain:
The highest chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across inland areas will be through coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
Because we'll be on the western side of the storm, there should be a sharp gradient in totals across the region with very little west of Richmond and Interstate 95 but several inches in southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
Most scenarios bring Richmond less than 1.5 inches of rain, so flash flooding and river flooding are not expected in or near the metro area.
Showers will increase gradually on Thursday, peak on Friday morning, then taper off late Friday. It may or may not be a continuous rain, depending on where that western edge sets up.
Wind:
Dorian will generate gusty conditions in central Virginia, though damaging wind is a greater concern for the Tidewater region and points south.
A northerly breeze will become more noticeable in Richmond on Thursday night, with some gusts to 25 or 30 mph.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield expects gusts to 40 or 45 mph as far west as Interstate 95 on Friday morning, though the forecast is still subject to change.
For comparison, the highest gust Richmond International Airport reported during Michael last October was 56 mph.
Tidewater can expect sustained tropical storm conditions, likely setting in late Thursday night or early Friday morning and moving out by Friday night.
Gusts could hit 70 to 75 mph right along the Atlantic.
Tornadoes:
For central Virginia, we'll be on the side of the storm that is unfavorable for a significant tornado threat.
Across the region, the primary threat for tornadoes will be focused on coastal North Carolina today. There have already been several sightings and reports of damage.
While a tornado can't be ruled out in Virginia, this does not have the look of a very active Florence-type situation.
Look for updates to this story later today and throughout the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.