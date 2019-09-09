Storm Gabrielle no threat to U.S.

All that’s left of Dorian is a weaker, non-tropical low south of Greenland. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the north Atlantic is no threat to the U.S. There’s a medium chance for a new storm to develop east of the Lesser Antilles this week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

