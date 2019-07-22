Temperatures hit triple digits on Sunday
Richmond hit a high of 100 degrees on Sunday, our first triple digits since July 2017 but shy of the daily record of 104. Sunday’s heat index peaked at 111. The National Weather Service revised Saturday’s high from 98 to 99 following our deadline for Sunday.
