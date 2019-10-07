Monday Weatherline

See the space station from your backyard
Weather-permitting, Tuesday and Wednesday evening could bring good opportunities to spot the International Space Station. For timing details, and to sign up for future notifications, visit NASA’s “Spot the Station” website: spotthestation.nasa.gov.
